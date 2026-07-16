Blue Jays' Spencer Miles: Set to make next start Friday

Miles will take the mound for the Blue Jays in the team's first game after the All-Star break, at home Friday versus the White Sox, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The rookie right-hander will be followed in the rotation by Shane Bieber, Trey Yesavage, Dylan Cease and Kevin Gausman. Miles has been impressive this season, especially considering his status as a Rule 5 pick, and over his first 60 big-league innings across 26 appearances (three starts) he's produced a 2.85 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 57:19 K:BB. He hasn't tossed more than 55 pitches in an outing since June 6, however, so his workload could be limited Friday. Miles may head back to the bullpen immediately after this start, depending on the progress of Max Scherzer (back).