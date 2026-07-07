Blue Jays' Spencer Miles: Set to start Tuesday

Miles will start Tuesday's game against the Giants, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Miles will be making his third start of the season in what will be his first appearance since last Wednesday, when he fired three scoreless innings as a bulk reliever to pick up a win against the Mets. The 25-year-old may have trouble pitching deep enough to qualify for a possible victory in San Francisco since he hasn't thrown more than 40 pitches in an appearance since early June, but he should still be able to provide Toronto with a few frames to begin the game. Patrick Corbin worked behind Miles in last Wednesday's matchup with the Mets and could do so again Tuesday.