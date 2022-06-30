Richards (neck) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Richards faced live hitters Monday and has now been cleared to return to game action in the minors. The right-hander didn't face a lengthy shutdown after landing on the injured list June 18, so he expects to be ready to return when first eligible July 3.
