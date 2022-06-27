Richards (neck) threw a live batting practice session Monday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Facing live hitters is likely the final hurdle that Richards needs to clear before the Blue Jays send him out for a minor-league rehab assignment. The 29-year-old right-hander had supplied a 6.59 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 28.2 innings out of the Toronto bullpen this season before landing on the 15-day injured list June 18 with a strained neck. According to Mitch Bannon of SI.com, Richards said he was shut down from throwing for only a few days due to the injury, and he expects to be ready to come off the IL when first eligible July 3.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Out with neck strain•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Inks $1 million deal with Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Earns seventh win•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Falls apart in 10th inning•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Earns win in relief•
-
Blue Jays' Trevor Richards: Charged with loss•