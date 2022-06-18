Richards was placed on the 15-day injured list with a neck strain Saturday.
Richards hasn't been pitching well lately, allowing 12 runs in eight innings across his last eight appearances, though it's unclear exactly how much of that can be attributed to the injury. Matt Gage was recalled to take his place in the bullpen.
