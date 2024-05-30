Richards (1-0) allowed a hit and a walk over 3.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday versus the White Sox.

Alek Manoah started the game but left in the second inning due to right elbow discomfort. Richards stepped up with his longest outing of the season to at least partially spare the Blue Jays' bullpen, and he was rewarded with the victory. Richards has a 3.29 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB over 27.1 innings this season. If Manoah is forced to miss time, it's unlikely Richards steps into the rotation, as he hasn't regularly seen work as a starter since 2019.