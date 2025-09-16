Yesavage took a no-decision in Monday's extra-innings win at Tampa Bay, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out nine.

The rookie right-hander set a new Blue Jays record by notching nine punchouts in his MLB debut. Yesavage featured a three-pitch mix anchored by a four-seam fastball that averaged 94.6 mph. The East Carolina product generated an astounding 19 whiffs out of his 69 total pitches, living up to the hype generated by his 41.4 percent K-rate in 98 minor-league innings across four stops. The only blemish on Yesavage's line was scored via a Yandy Diaz RBI double in the first. Given the positives from this performance, the 22-year-old is likely to stick in the Toronto rotation and could line up to pitch this weekend at Kansas City.