Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Diagnosed with meniscus damage

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that Yesavage has been diagnosed with meniscus damage in his left knee and will visit a specialist Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Yesavage had to be lifted from his start Tuesday against the Astros and was placed on the injured list Wednesday. Schneider noted that surgery for Yesavage "is always a possibility," but that determination will be made following his exam Monday. Even if an operation isn't required, Yesavage is likely to be sidelined for several weeks.