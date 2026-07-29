Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Earns fifth win

Yesavage (5-5) earned the win Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing one run on three hits and three walks while striking out four over 6.2 innings.

Yesavage's only blemish came in the fourth inning when Jacob Young drove home a run with an RBI double. The right-hander has now recorded a quality start in five of his last eight outings and continues to miss bats at an impressive rate. Through three starts since the All-Star break, Yesavage has allowed seven runs across 16.2 innings while piling up 22 strikeouts. He owns a 3.73 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 91:45 K:BB over 91.2 innings this season and is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Astros.