Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Heading to IL

Toronto has placed Vesavage on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation Wednesday.

After exiting Tuesday's game against Houston in the third inning with left knee discomfort, Yesavage is officially heading to the 15-day IL. MRI results Wednesday showed that the young right-hander has inflammation in his left knee. On the campaign, Yesavage owns a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 91:46 K:BB through 93.2 innings. With the 22-year-old being sidelined, Toronto is calling up Lazaro Estrada from Triple-A Buffalo.