Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Set to start Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager John Schneider announced that Yesavage will start Game 2 of the ALCS against the Mariners on Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The right-hander was available out of the bullpen for Game 4 of the ALDS versus the Yankees, but he wasn't utilized and will start Game 2 of the ALCS. Yesavage made his postseason debut against New York in Game 2 and delivered 5.1 scoreless and hitless innings while racking up 11 strikeouts.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Available in relief for Game 4•
-
Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Electric in Game 2•
-
Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Earns first major-league win•
-
Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Yields four runs in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Drawing start Sunday versus Royals•
-
Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage: Dazzles in debut•