Manager John Schneider announced that Yesavage will start Game 2 of the ALCS against the Mariners on Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The right-hander was available out of the bullpen for Game 4 of the ALDS versus the Yankees, but he wasn't utilized and will start Game 2 of the ALCS. Yesavage made his postseason debut against New York in Game 2 and delivered 5.1 scoreless and hitless innings while racking up 11 strikeouts.