Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced that Yesavage will be called up from Triple-A Buffalo to start Monday's game at Tampa Bay.

Since Yesavage had worked in relief in two of his last three appearances with Buffalo, the early expectation was that he would begin his time in the big leagues in the bullpen, but Schneider noted that deploying the 22-year-old as a starter would make his MLB debut as "normal as possible," per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca. Depending on how Yesavage fares Monday, he could continue starting or shift to a multi-inning relief role. According to Davidi, Schneider added that Yesavage doesn't have an innings cap for the rest of the season, which seemingly bodes well for Yesavage's chances of being included on the playoff roster if he performs capably over the final two weeks of the regular season. Yesavage -- who has emerged as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball this season -- earned his call-up to the majors after he submitted a 3.12 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 160:41 K:BB in 98 innings across his four minor-league stops in 2025.