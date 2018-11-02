Maurer elected to become a free agent Friday after being outrighted off the Royals' 40-man roster.

Maurer appeared in 37 games for the Royals this past season, posting a disastrous 7.76 ERA and 2.14 ERA with a 31:25 K:BB across 31.1 innings. The 28-year-old right-hander will look to latch on with another organization this winter, though he'll have to pitch much better in spring training to warrant a major-league roster spot.