Maurer has been dealing with a sore right knee and hasn't pitched since Feb. 26, John Perrotto of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

The hard-throwing righty has appeared in two spring games, allowing four runs (one earned) in 1.2 innings. Maurer is looking to rebuild his MLB career after posting earned-run averages of 6.52 and 7.76 the last two seasons.

