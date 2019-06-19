Maurer, who has been sidelined since late April after undergoing knee surgery, made a rehab appearance for short-season West Virginia on Tuesday. He struck out a batter as part of a perfect nine-pitch frame.

Maurer was assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis at the conclusion of spring training after failing to crack the Pirates' Opening Day roster. The historically brittle reliever only made six appearances for Indianapolis before succumbing to another setback on the health front, but he looks to be on the mend now. Expect him to make another appearance or two with the Pirates' lower-level affiliates before reporting back to Indianapolis.