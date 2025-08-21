Atlanta claimed Quantrill off waivers from the Marlins on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta has decided to take on what remains of Quantrill's $3.5 million salary even though they're out of contention and Quantrill has posted a 5.50 ERA and 82:30 K:BB over 109.2 innings this season. The club has indicated it will go with a six-man rotation once Chris Sale (ribcage) returns, and Quantrill could take the spot of Erick Fedde, who has a 7.11 ERA in four starts since joining the team.