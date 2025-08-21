default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Atlanta claimed Quantrill off waivers from the Marlins on Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta has decided to take on what remains of Quantrill's $3.5 million salary even though they're out of contention and Quantrill has posted a 5.50 ERA and 82:30 K:BB over 109.2 innings this season. The club has indicated it will go with a six-man rotation once Chris Sale (ribcage) returns, and Quantrill could take the spot of Erick Fedde, who has a 7.11 ERA in four starts since joining the team.

More News