Morton (8-6) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-0 shutout of the Marlins, allowing four hits and a walk over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Atlanta's offense once again ambushed the opposition, scoring six runs in the first inning, and Morton cruised from there. The veteran righty has won three straight starts despite some inefficiency on his part, as he's completed six innings just once in his last eight outings, posting a 4.36 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 56:22 K:BB through 43.1 innings over that stretch. He'll take the mound one more time before the All-Star break for what's likely to be a road start next weekend in Tampa Bay.