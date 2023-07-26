Morton (10-8) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on six hits and five walks over 3.2 innings as Atlanta fell 7-1 to the Red Sox. He struck out only one.

Rain delayed the start of the game by over an hour and a half, and Morton was clearly out of sync when he finally got on the mound, tossing only 47 of 80 pitches and issuing a season-high five free passes before getting the hook. The 39-year-old right-hander's 1.42 WHIP on the year is his worst mark since his days with the Pirates over a decade ago, but Morton has been able to maintain a respectable 3.57 ERA thanks to a 47.1 percent GB% and 10.2 percent HR/FB%. He'll try to rebound in his next outing, which is likely to come at home early next week against the Angels.