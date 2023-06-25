Morton (7-6) earned the win Sunday over the Reds, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven in five innings.

Morton wasn't at his best Sunday, but it was enough to get the job done. He's completed at least five innings in six of his last seven starts, but he's gotten through six frames just once in that span. The 39-year-old is at a 3.81 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 100:39 K:BB through 85 innings across 15 starts this season. His 4.1 BB/9 is his highest since 2016, but he's managed to put up steady numbers anyway. Morton is lined up to make his next start at home versus the Marlins.