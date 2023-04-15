Morton (2-1) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings against the Royals. He struck out five.

Morton got plenty of run support early and was able to cruise through six innings, securing his second win and first quality start of the season. After recording just one strikeout in his season debut, the veteran right-hander has 11 over his past two starts. Morton is tentatively scheduled to pitch next versus Miami.