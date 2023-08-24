Morton (13-10) allowed two hits and a walk while striking out 11 over seven shutout innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Mets.

Morton has thrown 18 scoreless innings over his last three starts, and he's record double-digit strikeouts in each of his last two outings. Wednesday's effort was his best work this season. He's trimmed his ERA from 3.86 on Aug. 6 to 3.37 now, and he's added a 1.38 WHIP and 157:67 K:BB through 141.2 innings across 25 starts. The 39-year-old right-hander is lined up for a road start in Colorado next week.