Morton will get extra rest and make his next start Monday against the Dodgers, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Morton had been lined up to work Saturday's game against the Mariners, but that is now listed as a TBA spot for Atlanta. The veteran right-hander racked up a season-high 10 strikeouts across 6.2 scoreless frames in his last turn this past Monday versus the Rangers and boasts a 2.85 ERA with 49 strikeouts through 47.1 total innings (eight starts) this year.