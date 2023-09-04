Morton (14-11) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Dodgers.

Morton needed 90 pitches (52 strikes) to get through four frames, making Sunday's outing his shortest start since July 25. Prior to this poor start, he'd allowed just one run while striking out 33 over 24 innings across his last four starts combined. The right-hander is now at a 3.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 168:72 K:BB through 151.2 innings over 27 starts this season. Morton is projected to make his next start at home versus the Pirates.