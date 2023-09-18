Morton (14-12) allowed six runs on six hits and five walks over 4.2 innings Sunday. He struck out five and took a loss against Miami.

Morton kept the Marlins off the board for two innings before coughing up five runs in the third, including Jazz Chisholm's grand slam. After yielding three runs during a five-start stretch, Morton has been tagged with 10 runs in his last two appearances. His season ERA has climbed to 3.66 with a 182:81 K:BB through 162.1 frames. Morton's next start is lined up to be in Washington.