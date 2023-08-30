Morton (14-10) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings against Colorado. He struck out eight.

Morton turned in another impressive outing Tuesday, allowing just one run across seven innings of work while fanning eight batters. He's strung together a handful of solid starts, owning a 0.38 ERA and a 33:11 K:BB over his last four appearances (24 innings). He'll look to keep the ball rolling in his next projected start, which is lined up to come against the Dodgers this weekend.