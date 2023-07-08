Morton (9-6) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings against the Rays. He struck out six.

Morton notched his seventh quality start and earned his ninth win Friday. Since allowing six runs to the Dodgers on May 22, the veteran right-hander has been solid, posting a 3.22 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and11.5 K/9 over his past eight appearances (44.1 innings). If Morton can stay healthy in the second half of the season, he'll have a strong chance to eclipse his career-high marks (16 wins, 3.05 ERA, 240 strikeouts and 194.2 innings) from his stellar 2019 campaign with Tampa Bay.