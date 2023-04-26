Morton (3-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings against the Marlins. He struck out nine.

Morton set a new season-high in strikeouts Tuesday, fanning nine Marlins to best his previous record of six while his only earned run on the night came from a solo homer by Jazz Chisholm in the top of the third. Morton also held Miami to just three hits on the night, after allowing five or more hits in each of his previous four starts. Through 29.1 innings, Morton sports a 2.76 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP and a 7.98 K/(.