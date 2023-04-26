Morton (3-2) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over seven innings against the Marlins. He struck out nine.
Morton set a new season-high in strikeouts Tuesday, fanning nine Marlins to best his previous record of six while his only earned run on the night came from a solo homer by Jazz Chisholm in the top of the third. Morton also held Miami to just three hits on the night, after allowing five or more hits in each of his previous four starts. Through 29.1 innings, Morton sports a 2.76 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP and a 7.98 K/(.
More News
-
Braves' Charlie Morton: Gets no support in loss•
-
Braves' Charlie Morton: Cruises to second win•
-
Braves' Charlie Morton: Takes loss Saturday•
-
Braves' Charlie Morton: Struggles to miss bats•
-
Braves' Charlie Morton: Fans seven Rays on Thursday•
-
Braves' Charlie Morton: Sharp in first spring start•