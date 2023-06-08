Morton allowed four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against the Mets on Wednesday.

Morton had trouble getting the ball over the plate in the outing, throwing only 58 of 107 pitches for a strike and tying a season high with four walks. The veteran hurler also served up two home runs, including a fifth-inning two-run shot to Tommy Pham that resulted in his removal from the game. This was the first time this season Morton has failed to complete five frames, and it was also his first no-decision through 12 starts. The right-hander is still hanging on to a respectable 3.89 ERA, but his 1.46 WHIP and 9.1 percent walk rate are less promising indicators of how he has pitched this season.