Morton (finger) threw a bullpen session Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Morton's mound session seemingly went smoothly, but he won't be eligible to return until the NLCS after landing on the IL on Sept. 24 with inflammation in his right index finger. Nonetheless, the 39-year-old righty is showing signs of progress and may be able to contribute to Atlanta's postseason run if the team manages to get past Philadelphia.
