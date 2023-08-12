Morton (11-10) allowed three hits and seven walks over five shutout frames Friday, striking out four and earning a win over the Mets.

Morton threw just 52 of 105 pitches for strikes and struggled with his command all night but still turned in a scoreless outing. He coughed up 16 runs over his previous four starts but dropped his ERA back down to 3.71 after Friday's win. Since the start of July, he's recorded a 3.50 ERA with a 36:26 K:BB through 43.2 innings. Morton's expected to face the Yankees at home next week.