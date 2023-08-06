Morton (10-10) allowed five runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Cubs.

Morton's skid continued, as he's given up 16 runs over 19.2 innings during his four-start losing streak. He's also posted a 17:15 K:BB in that span, though he's had trouble with walks (4.2 BB/9) all season. Overall, the right-hander is at a 3.86 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 132:58 K:BB through 123.2 innings over 22 starts. He's projected for a road start against the Mets his next time out.