Atlanta reinstated Sale (ribs) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start Saturday against the Phillies.

Sale has made three rehab starts since landing on the injured list in late June with a fractured ribcage, posting a 2.53 ERA and 1.22 WHIP alongside an 11:3 K:BB through 10.2 innings at Triple-A Gwinnett. Now fully healthy, he'll be welcomed back to MLB action by the Phillies, whom he tossed six shutout innings against when he last faced them in late May. The veteran lefty reached just 77 pitches in his final rehab outing, however, so there's a chance Atlanta will limit his workload during his first start back from the IL. Nathan Wiles was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.