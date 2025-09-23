Sale (6-5) earned the win Monday, allowing five runs on three hits and two walks over five innings in a 11-5 win over Washington. He struck out six.

Sale wasn't at his best Monday, giving up five runs for the first time since April 8. Despite missing time midseason with a fractured ribcage, the 36-year-old has generally been excellent when healthy, posting a 2.63 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 20 starts and 120 innings. He's currently lined up to pitch Atlanta's season finale Sunday, though the team could decide Monday's outing was the lanky left-hander's last of 2025 and turn to another arm.