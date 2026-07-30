Braves' Chris Sale: Blanks Mets in nightcap

Sale (12-6) picked up the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings in a 1-0 victory. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

After Atlanta lost 3-2 in the matinee, its ace took the mound for the nightcap and all but ensured the team would come away with a split. Sale fired 63 of 94 pitches for strikes in his 13th quality start of the season, and he hasn't given up more than three runs in an outing since April 6. The veteran southpaw will take a 2.08 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 143:26 K:BB through 117 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Marlins.