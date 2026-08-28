Sale (13-9) earned the win over the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing five hits and striking out 11 batters without issuing any walks over nine scoreless innings.

Sale was magnificent against the defending champions, racking up 20 whiffs while throwing 80 of 109 pitches for strikes. The veteran left-hander logged his first complete game and first shutout since 2019, and it was also just the eighth complete-game shutout by an MLB pitcher this season. Sale entered the contest on a three-game losing streak despite tossing three quality starts during that span, so he took matters in his own hands and got back into the win column even with just one run of support from Atlanta's offense. He's been one of the top hurlers in baseball during his 16th big-league campaign, ranking second among qualified starters with a 2.06 ERA, sixth with a 1.00 WHIP and seventh with 177 strikeouts over 144 innings spanning 24 starts.