Sale (ribs) is expected to start for Atlanta in next week's series against Philadelphia, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

In his latest rehab start, Sale allowed one run on four hits and zero walks with five strikeouts across 4.2 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. He threw 77 pitches, and the plan is for his next start to be with the big-league club during next weekend's four-game set with the Phillies. Sale last pitched with Atlanta on June 18, when we went down with a fractured left ribcage. On the season, the 36-year-old owns a 5-4 record, 2.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 114:26 K:BB across 89.1 innings.