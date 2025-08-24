Braves' Chris Sale: Expected to return next week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sale (ribs) is expected to start for Atlanta in next week's series against Philadelphia, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
In his latest rehab start, Sale allowed one run on four hits and zero walks with five strikeouts across 4.2 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. He threw 77 pitches, and the plan is for his next start to be with the big-league club during next weekend's four-game set with the Phillies. Sale last pitched with Atlanta on June 18, when we went down with a fractured left ribcage. On the season, the 36-year-old owns a 5-4 record, 2.52 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 114:26 K:BB across 89.1 innings.
More News
-
Braves' Chris Sale: One more rehab start on tap•
-
Braves' Chris Sale: Works four frames in rehab start•
-
Braves' Chris Sale: Second rehab start coming Sunday•
-
Braves' Chris Sale: Two innings in rehab start•
-
Braves' Chris Sale: Making rehab start Tuesday•
-
Braves' Chris Sale: Will need at least two rehab starts•