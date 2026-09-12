Sale did not factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 extra-innings win over the Phillies, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts over seven innings.

Sale allowed a bases-loaded double in the second inning but settled in from there, throwing 59 of 94 pitches for strikes with 11 whiffs. The veteran southpaw has now recorded a quality start in each of his nine outings since the All-Star break, posting a 2.14 ERA during that stretch. He'll take a 2.18 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 190:31 K:BB across 157 innings this season into a road matchup with the Astros next weekend.