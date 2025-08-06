Sale (ribs) will throw a live batting practice Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Sale continues to rehab from a fracture in his left ribcage that has sidelined him since mid-June. The veteran southpaw is taking the next step in his throwing program by facing live hitters, and he may need another session before embarking on a rehab assignment. Sale is eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list Aug. 19.