Sale (3-3) earned the win Thursday in the second game of a doubleheader against the Phillies, allowing two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

Sale was dominant Thursday, holding a potent Phillies offense scoreless en route to his third win this season. With his eight Ks in Thursday's nightcap, the southpaw reached 2,500 strikeouts for his career, doing it in 2,026 innings -- the fastest pitcher in MLB history to hit that milestone, breaking Randy Johnson's record of 2,107.2 innings, per Anthony Sanfilippo of the Associated Press. After a shaky start to the year, Sale has posted a 1.42 ERA with 54 strikeouts in his last seven outings (44.1 innings). Overall, the reigning NL Cy Young winner's ERA sits at 3.06 with a 1.24 WHIP and 86:19 K:BB across 12 starts (67.2 innings) this season. He'll look to keep rolling his next time out, tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Diamondbacks.