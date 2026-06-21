Braves' Chris Sale: Stellar campaign continues

Sale took a no-decision Saturday against the Brewers, allowing two unearned runs on five hits and one walk in 5.2 innings. He struck out seven.

A fielding error by Ozzie Albies kept both of Milwaukee's sixth-inning runs off of Sale's ledger, so Saturday went down as the hurler's first start with no earned runs since May 14 versus the Cubs. The All-Star left-hander turned in his 11th consecutive outing with at least five innings and six punchouts, and he's given up more than two earned runs just one time during that stretch. Sale will carry an exceptional 2.14 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 99:21 K:BB over 84 innings into a soft matchup in San Franciso his next time out.