Braves' Cole Hamels: Deemed pain-free
General manager Alex Anthopoulos said Friday in an interview with broadcaster Chip Caray for the Braves' "At Home" special that Hamels (shoulder) is now feeling pain-free. "Under normal circumstances, he would've been going right now to get ready to start to prepare," Anthopoulos said of the lefty.
Had the regular season started March 26 as originally scheduled, Hamels would have his first campaign in Atlanta on the injured list, but it now looks as though the veteran may be ready to go when the league-wide hiatus ends. While Hamels continues to conduct his rehab at home, Anthopoulos' comments imply the southpaw is progressing through a throwing program and would likely be ready to face hitters by now. Assuming Hamels is ready to go when the season resumes, Sean Newcomb, Felix Hernandez and Kyle Wright would be left to battle for the fifth and final spot in the Atlanta rotation.
More News
-
Braves' Cole Hamels: Still no timetable for return•
-
Braves' Cole Hamels: Won't throw for two weeks•
-
Braves' Cole Hamels: Arriving at camp this week•
-
Braves' Cole Hamels: Won't be ready for Opening Day•
-
Braves' Cole Hamels: Reports to camp with shoulder issue•
-
Braves' Cole Hamels: Signs one-year deal with Atlanta•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, and strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Luzardo
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Bichette
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Closers aren't as bankable as they used to be (not that they ever were).
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is heavy at the top and heavy at the bottom without much of a middle class.
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
If you have one of the first five picks, you're most likely taking an outfielder.