General manager Alex Anthopoulos said Friday in an interview with broadcaster Chip Caray for the Braves' "At Home" special that Hamels (shoulder) is now feeling pain-free. "Under normal circumstances, he would've been going right now to get ready to start to prepare," Anthopoulos said of the lefty.

Had the regular season started March 26 as originally scheduled, Hamels would have his first campaign in Atlanta on the injured list, but it now looks as though the veteran may be ready to go when the league-wide hiatus ends. While Hamels continues to conduct his rehab at home, Anthopoulos' comments imply the southpaw is progressing through a throwing program and would likely be ready to face hitters by now. Assuming Hamels is ready to go when the season resumes, Sean Newcomb, Felix Hernandez and Kyle Wright would be left to battle for the fifth and final spot in the Atlanta rotation.