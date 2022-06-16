Atlanta reinstated McHugh (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list Thursday.
Fellow reliever Jacob Webb was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for McHugh, who had been sidelined since June 7 after testing positive for the virus. Now that he's healthy again, McHugh should reclaim a middle relief/setup role in front of closer Kenley Jansen. The 34-year-old generated a 3.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB in 23.2 innings prior to landing on the IL.