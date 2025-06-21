Fuentes (0-1) took the loss after throwing five innings, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three, during Friday's 6-2 loss to the Marlins.

Fuentes' meteoric rise through the Atlanta minor-league system culminated with his first career MLB start Friday. He displayed his electric stuff and picked up his first MLB strikeout in the second inning on Dane Myers, and he ended up battling his way through five innings. The big blemish was a three-run home run surrendered to Agustin Ramirez, but otherwise it was a good debut for the 20-year-old rookie right-hander. The expectation is that this was just a spot start to give all of the starters an extra day of rest, so he'll likely be sent back down to the minors soon.