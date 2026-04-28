Atlanta recalled Fuentes from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

He'll give the club some length in the bullpen for the next few days while Dylan Lee is on the paternity list. Fuentes has made one spot start and one long relief appearance for Atlanta this season, allowing five runs with an 11:2 K:BB over seven innings of work. The 20-year-old boasts a 2.16 ERA and 20:6 K:BB across 16.2 frames this season with Gwinnett.