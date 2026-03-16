Fuentes struck out five over three perfect innings during Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, the 20-year-old right-hander maintained the elevated velocity he's been showing in camp, averaging 97.1 mph with his four-seamer and topping out at 98.7 mph, but it was his slider that gave Yankee hitters like Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham the most trouble. Fuentes has sharpened the pitch since last year, when Statcast classified it as a sweeper due to its slower speed, and he generated whiffs on four of the six sliders he threw Friday while averaging 87.0 mph with it. Atlanta pitching coach Jeremy Hefner also likes the progress Fuentes has made with his changeup. Fuentes is expected to begin the year at Triple-A Gwinnett, but he could be just one more injury away from joining the big-league rotation. Through five spring innings in two appearances, he hasn't allowed a run or hit with a 9:0 K:BB.