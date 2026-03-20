Fuentes struck out eight over four perfect innings of relief in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The 20-year-old right-hander fired 34 of 50 pitches for strikes after taking the mound to begin the sixth inning, although he was facing a lineup of Philly bench players and minor leaguers. Fuentes has been arguably the most impressive pitcher in camp this year for Atlanta, posting an eye-popping 17:0 K:BB over nine scoreless, hitless innings across three spring appearances, and the only baserunner he allowed during that dominant stretch came on a hit-by-pitch. Fuentes is still expected to begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett, but he's making a strong case to win an Opening Day spot on a team that's lost three starting options to injury this spring, and which is expected to deploy a six-man rotation over the first couple weeks of the campaign.