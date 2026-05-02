Braves' Didier Fuentes: Earns win in relief Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fuentes (1-0) earned the win in relief Friday against the Rockies after tossing a scoreless eighth inning.
Fuentes allowed a baserunner when he hit Tyler Freeman, but that would be the only threat in an inning where he had some issues to find the strike zone -- he tossed only eight of his 15 pitches for strikes. Fuentes endured a rough start to the season but has looked good since returning from Triple-A Gwinnett, tossing back-to-back scoreless outings with a 1:1 K:BB through three frames.
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