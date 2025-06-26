Fuentes (0-2) took the loss against the Mets on Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits and no walks with one strikeout over 3.1 innings.

Fuentes opened with two scoreless innings but was charged with six runs while failing to escape the fourth. He generated just five swinging strikes on 74 pitches and has now surrendered 10 earned runs with a 4:1 K:BB over 8.1 innings across his first two major-league starts. Should he remain in the rotation, the 20-year-old lines up for a home matchup with the Angels next week.