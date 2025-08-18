Triple-A Gwinnett placed Fuentes on its 7-day injured list Aug. 10 due to an unspecified injury.

Fuentes hadn't pitched for Gwinnett since Aug. 2 before the Triple-A club deactivated him a week later. Following a rough four-start run with Atlanta before being optioned July 9, Fuentes had returned to form in the minors prior to being shut down, logging a 4.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB in 17.2 innings over four appearances for Gwinnett.