Fuentes will make Atlanta's Opening Day roster as a part of the team's bullpen, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Fuentes earned his spot on the team's Opening Day roster after a strong spring training, striking out 17 batters over nine scoreless, hitless innings in three Grapefruit League games. The 20-year-old right-hander will serve out of the bullpen to open the season, though he could see some spot starts due to Atlanta missing Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow), Hurston Waldrep (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) and Joey Wentz (knee).