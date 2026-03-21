Braves' Didier Fuentes: Makes Opening Day roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fuentes will make Atlanta's Opening Day roster as a part of the team's bullpen, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Fuentes earned his spot on the team's Opening Day roster after a strong spring training, striking out 17 batters over nine scoreless, hitless innings in three Grapefruit League games. The 20-year-old right-hander will serve out of the bullpen to open the season, though he could see some spot starts due to Atlanta missing Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow), Hurston Waldrep (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) and Joey Wentz (knee).
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